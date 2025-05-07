Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.
BLZE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Shares of BLZE opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Backblaze has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.03.
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
