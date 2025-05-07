Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

BLZE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Backblaze by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Backblaze by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLZE opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Backblaze has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

