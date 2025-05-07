SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.65.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.
SLRC opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.75. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.08 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. On average, research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.71%.
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
