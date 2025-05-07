LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.67.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,125.88. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 63,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,168,000 after acquiring an additional 212,468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $15,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,685,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

