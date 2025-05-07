Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives $19.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OGN

Organon & Co. Stock Up 4.9 %

OGN opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 144,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,348.88. This trade represents a 8.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Ali bought 34,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 282,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,032.80. This represents a 13.67 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 90,800 shares of company stock valued at $799,496. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organon & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.