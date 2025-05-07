Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Euro Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.