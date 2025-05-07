Brokers Issue Forecasts for IRTC Q4 Earnings

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Andrew anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iRhythm Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IRTC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $135.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 118.83%. The company had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

