What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for MMC FY2027 Earnings?

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $11.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.31. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MMC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $226.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $201.34 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.75 and its 200 day moving average is $224.55.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,096.95. This represents a 25.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,986. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.95%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

