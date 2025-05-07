Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $351.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $307.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.29. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $248.09 and a 52 week high of $344.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -736.00%.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

