Brokerages Set Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT at $51.33

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Global-E Online from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $36.51 on Friday. Global-E Online has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -82.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global-E Online will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,239,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,178,000 after buying an additional 2,847,868 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 33,950.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,360 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth about $40,146,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 5,939.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 636,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 625,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

