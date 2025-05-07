Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $21.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILI. Benchmark boosted their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bilibili by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 1,817.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 351,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,285,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 477,740 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $18.28 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

