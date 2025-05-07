Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $21.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.11.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BILI. Benchmark boosted their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
NASDAQ BILI opened at $18.28 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
