CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $73.11 Average PT from Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,516.46. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,037.60. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,180,000 after buying an additional 1,474,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,743,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,145,000 after acquiring an additional 816,789 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,308,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 464,936 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

