Brokerages Set Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target at $10.64

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, CEO Julian Nebreda purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $149,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,889.25. This trade represents a 24.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,272.33. This trade represents a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 462.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $760.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.80 and a beta of 2.49.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

