Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

In other news, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $114,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares in the company, valued at $131,790. The trade was a 46.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $29,509.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at $439,682.10. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,242 shares of company stock worth $156,427. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,043,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,305,000 after purchasing an additional 274,540 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORA opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $84.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

