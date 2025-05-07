Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$54.13 Average PT from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.13.

POW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cfra Research upgraded Power Co. of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

POW stock opened at C$51.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$36.08 and a 1-year high of C$52.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.04.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

