PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.34 million, a P/E ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. PROS has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROS will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,304.56. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PROS by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 2,716.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

