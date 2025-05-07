Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $34,626.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,579.98. This trade represents a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 68,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $2,562,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,541.60. This represents a 38.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,231 shares of company stock worth $9,220,236. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 103.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 84,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,743,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,013,000 after purchasing an additional 708,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $2,625,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

