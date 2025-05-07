Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital Power FY2026 Earnings

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPX. TD Securities dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.50.

Capital Power Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE:CPX opened at C$52.06 on Monday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.12 and a 12 month high of C$68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$48.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.



