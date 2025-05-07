Q2 EPS Forecast for Patrick Industries Reduced by Analyst

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Patrick Industries in a report released on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Patrick Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PATK. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PATK opened at $81.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,559.82. This trade represents a 542.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $246,754.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,303.32. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,027,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,266,000 after acquiring an additional 768,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,823,000 after acquiring an additional 609,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $38,275,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,602,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

