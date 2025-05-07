Noble Financial Has Pessimistic Outlook of ARLP Q4 Earnings

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $26.93 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $540.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.31 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 321.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Resource Partners

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,450.50. This represents a 34.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

