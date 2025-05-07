What is William Blair’s Forecast for Glaukos Q1 Earnings?

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair analyst M. Andrew expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.78 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GKOS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $87.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average of $128.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.83. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3,957.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 72.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 583.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,568.04. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

