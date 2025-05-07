Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic View of Booking Q2 Earnings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $47.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $49.77. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2025 earnings at $96.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $46.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $214.03 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,262.41.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,166.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,660.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,833.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $20.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booking by 1,411.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 136,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,963,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Booking by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,243,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 15.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

