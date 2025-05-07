Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TSE:GIL Earnings

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.97. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIL. Barclays upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$83.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.00.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

TSE:GIL opened at C$64.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$44.26 and a 52 week high of C$79.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Insider Activity at Gildan Activewear

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 4,299 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.02, for a total transaction of C$335,428.68. Also, Senior Officer John Maness sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.77, for a total transaction of C$114,234.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,586. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

