StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 4.8 %

PHX opened at $3.67 on Monday. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $138.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 86,053 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

