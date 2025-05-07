Northland Capmk Has Negative View of FormFactor Q4 Earnings

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FormFactor in a report released on Thursday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.71.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $29.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. FormFactor has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $63.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,870,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,904,000 after acquiring an additional 112,970 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 148,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,373 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,197,818. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.