William Blair Cuts Earnings Estimates for ICF International

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.93. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $487.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

ICF International Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.48. ICF International has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 222,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in ICF International by 5,171.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 72,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2,331.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.61%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

