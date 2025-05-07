Northland Capmk Has Negative Estimate for MFIN Q4 Earnings

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFIN opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $213.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.29. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medallion Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 987,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 184,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Medallion Financial by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 269,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 134,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.