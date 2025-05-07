FY2025 EPS Estimates for Vita Coco Lowered by William Blair

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vita Coco in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Vita Coco’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

COCO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Vita Coco stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 14.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $810,816.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 814,302 shares in the company, valued at $32,629,081.14. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,347. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,358 shares of company stock worth $2,865,456 in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.