Brokers Issue Forecasts for CGI’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.74. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.75.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $104.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CGI has a one year low of $92.85 and a one year high of $122.79.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from CGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. CGI’s payout ratio is presently 7.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 182.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,808,000 after purchasing an additional 308,040 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in CGI by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

