FY2025 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms Boosted by Analyst

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $24.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $26.70 per share.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.45.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $587.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $572.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $604.03. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.69, for a total transaction of $14,194,198.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $6,300,738.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,793 shares in the company, valued at $38,154,349.31. The trade was a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,749 shares of company stock worth $148,089,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,928,185,000 after purchasing an additional 204,412 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,114,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,249,931,000 after acquiring an additional 206,502 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 15,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 50,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

