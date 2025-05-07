Analysts Set Expectations for e.l.f. Beauty FY2025 Earnings

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $67.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $95.38. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $219.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 231.9% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $11,907,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,973.12. This represents a 25.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $5,224,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,673,581.04. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

