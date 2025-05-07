ACAD FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

ACAD stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,939,000 after acquiring an additional 104,444 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,845,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,700,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,547,000 after buying an additional 574,251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after buying an additional 1,966,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $51,070.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,485.80. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,994 shares of company stock valued at $313,131. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

