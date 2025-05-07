Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $11.74 on Friday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $816.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 468,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,845,082.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,802,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,690,719.68. The trade was a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,350,347 shares of company stock worth $16,137,499 in the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 476.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 127,595 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Zymeworks by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

