Critical Contrast: SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO)

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) and SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tamino Minerals and SoundThinking”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SoundThinking $102.03 million 1.87 -$2.72 million ($0.72) -20.94

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tamino Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoundThinking.

60.7% of SoundThinking shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of SoundThinking shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tamino Minerals and SoundThinking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00 SoundThinking 0 1 5 0 2.83

SoundThinking has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 40.58%. Given SoundThinking’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoundThinking is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Tamino Minerals and SoundThinking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A SoundThinking -1.39% -8.74% -4.57%

Volatility & Risk

Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundThinking has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SoundThinking beats Tamino Minerals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc., a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. The company was formerly known as ShotSpotter, Inc. and changed its name to SoundThinking, Inc. in April 2023. SoundThinking, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

