Raymond James Has Negative Outlook of TSE:EFN Q3 Earnings

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EFN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.38.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$31.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$22.19 and a 12 month high of C$31.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.78 per share, with a total value of C$499,991.40. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$314,777.10. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

