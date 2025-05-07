HC Wainwright Has Positive Outlook for AC Immune Q2 Earnings

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AC Immune in a research report issued on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

AC Immune Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $163.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.62.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AC Immune by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AC Immune by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 74,358 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.