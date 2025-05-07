EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Price Performance

EMKR stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.