StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GIGM stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.36.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 126.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

