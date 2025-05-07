StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cutera Trading Down 63.9 %

CUTR opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Cutera has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $787,254.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cutera stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 166,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.82% of Cutera as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Featured Stories

