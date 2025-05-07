Contrasting Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) & New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM – Get Free Report) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Blue Gem Enterprise and New Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 0.00 New Gold 0 2 6 2 3.00

New Gold has a consensus price target of $3.85, indicating a potential downside of 8.33%. Given Blue Gem Enterprise’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blue Gem Enterprise is more favorable than New Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New Gold $941.50 million 3.53 -$64.50 million $0.17 24.71

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and New Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Blue Gem Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A New Gold 11.10% 13.70% 6.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of New Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Gold beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

