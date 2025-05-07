Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) and BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Head to Head Review

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) and BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Tuniu pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BW LPG pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.4%. Tuniu pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BW LPG pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Tuniu and BW LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu -6.22% 9.44% 4.79% BW LPG N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu $513.62 million 0.23 -$13.99 million $0.12 7.98 BW LPG $3.60 billion 0.38 $350.22 million $2.66 3.86

This table compares Tuniu and BW LPG”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BW LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Tuniu. BW LPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tuniu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tuniu and BW LPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu 0 0 0 0 0.00 BW LPG 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

BW LPG beats Tuniu on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels, including tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a call center in Nanjing; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers. The company was formerly known as BW Gas LPG Holding Limited and changed its name to BW LPG Limited in September 2013. BW LPG Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

