Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) vs. VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Financial Review

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

VNET Group has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Mofy Metaverse has a beta of -2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 330% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VNET Group and Global Mofy Metaverse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VNET Group 0 0 4 2 3.33 Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

VNET Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.30, suggesting a potential upside of 36.16%. Given VNET Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

This table compares VNET Group and Global Mofy Metaverse”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VNET Group $8.26 billion 0.21 -$372.38 million ($0.01) -683.00 Global Mofy Metaverse $41.36 million 0.12 $12.14 million N/A N/A

Global Mofy Metaverse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VNET Group.

Profitability

This table compares VNET Group and Global Mofy Metaverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VNET Group -28.54% -5.68% -1.27% Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of VNET Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of VNET Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VNET Group beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

