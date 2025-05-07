Leerink Partnrs Comments on PureTech Health FY2025 Earnings

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for PureTech Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.28) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.84). The consensus estimate for PureTech Health’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2026 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.
NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98.
PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
