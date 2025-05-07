Leerink Partnrs Comments on PureTech Health FY2025 Earnings

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for PureTech Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.28) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.84). The consensus estimate for PureTech Health’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2026 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.

NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

