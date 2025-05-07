Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Estimate for WFG Earnings

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFG

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

WFG opened at $74.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -353.24 and a beta of 1.21. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $69.48 and a fifty-two week high of $102.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.38.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -752.94%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.