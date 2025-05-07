Leerink Partnrs Predicts Biogen’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2026 earnings at $15.95 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.70.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $116.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.77. Biogen has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Biogen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Biogen by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,216,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,461,000 after buying an additional 319,478 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

