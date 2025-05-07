Contrasting Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY)

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eutelsat Group and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eutelsat Group N/A N/A N/A SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74%

Risk & Volatility

Eutelsat Group has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eutelsat Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eutelsat Group and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eutelsat Group $1.31 billion 0.88 -$335.31 million N/A N/A SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.71 $134.73 million $0.50 48.76

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eutelsat Group.

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats Eutelsat Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors. It operates 36 satellites in geostationary orbit. The company serves satellite-based video, business and broadband networks, and mobile services mainly to international telecommunications operators and broadcasters, corporate network integrators, companies, telecom operators, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Eutelsat Communications S.A. and changed its name to Eutelsat Group in October 2023. Eutelsat Group was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

