B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FORM has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,197,818. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

