What is William Blair’s Forecast for NV5 Global Q3 Earnings?

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NV5 Global in a research report issued on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for NV5 Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NV5 Global’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.89 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3,320.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 9,916.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

