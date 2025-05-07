Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sirius XM Q3 Earnings

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIRI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,284,000 after acquiring an additional 154,765 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,269,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,747,000 after acquiring an additional 317,289 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $51,535,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,218,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,571,000 after purchasing an additional 150,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.56%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

