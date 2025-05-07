Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unisys Q3 Earnings

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Unisys in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Unisys’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.19. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.20 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unisys

Unisys Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. Unisys has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 680.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 220,404 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Unisys by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 178,295 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth about $1,122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,096,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,921,000 after buying an additional 157,919 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.