Desjardins Has Bearish Forecast for TSE:PMZ Q3 Earnings

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Desjardins also issued estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

