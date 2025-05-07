Desjardins Has Bearish Forecast for TSE:PMZ Q3 Earnings

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Desjardins also issued estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.